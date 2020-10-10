 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

SA cricket is in crisis and sports minister Nathi Mthethwa isn’t really helping matters

Columnists 2 mins ago

The most pressing issue is massive-scale misgovernance and the attempted capture of the sport and its money and prestige by a select few self-serving individuals.

Ken Borland
10 Oct 2020
09:03:32 AM
PREMIUM!
SA cricket is in crisis and sports minister Nathi Mthethwa isn’t really helping matters

Minister of sport, Nathi Mthethwa hasn't shown much leadership in the current cricket crisis, according to the writer. Picture: Getty Images

The meddling of politicians in sport seldom ends well, which South Africans should be acutely aware of after Apartheid’s awful segregation efforts and a lengthy list of sports ministers since democracy who have mostly been pretty inept when it comes to actually achieving anything worthwhile in their portfolio. I disagree, however, with those who say there is no need for a minister of sport. In terms of nation-building, we have already seen the huge role sport plays and it is something very dear to so many South Africans that there does need to be some sort of regulation and oversight...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government eThekwini officials behind R2.3bn irregular expenditure must face the music, says Muthambi

Crime Murdered bus driver’s final ‘good morning’

Crime Hawks pounce on Limpopo company director for allegedly defrauding UIF of R3.2 million

Politics Makhura removes Masuku as Gauteng health MEC on SIU recommendation

Courts Mkhwebane loses first battle in war to thwart her removal


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.