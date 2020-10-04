 
 
Is the local athletics and road running scene set for a massive shake-up?

The enforced changes might not be all bad, and if the calendar has to be temporarily adjusted, it could provide an opportunity to align and balance the athletics calendar both locally and internationally.

Is the local athletics and road running scene set for a massive shake-up?

Elite South African athletes like Akani Simbine, Simon Magakwe, Clarence Munyai and Thando Dlodlo might have to adjust to a new-look domestic season in 2021. Picture: Getty Images

It remains unclear how much the sport will change when it eventually emerges from the lockdown, along with every other code which has been affected, but South African athletics could be preparing for some big adjustments next year. Though little has been done about it, there have been long-running concerns around the structure of the domestic athletics calendar, and early indications suggest a new-look 2021 fixtures list might address some of those issues. Next year’s calendar has not yet been released by Athletics South Africa, but it was revealed this week that the provisional fixtures could see the Comrades Marathon...

