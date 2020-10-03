 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Pro14 rugby will offer new challenges for SA teams

Columnists 1 hour ago

The move to Europe could be a much-needed shot in the arm for South African rugby, but we shouldn’t expect instant dominance.

Ken Borland
03 Oct 2020
09:05:25 AM
PREMIUM!
Pro14 rugby will offer new challenges for SA teams

The Sharks, seen here during a recent training session, are one of the SA teams joining the Pro14. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Europe, via the Pro14 – soon to be Pro16 – has now been confirmed as the new horizon for South African rugby franchises, and let’s hope the change in scenery and far easier travel demands lift their games. There is no doubt some truth in the assertion made by Sanzaar chief executive Andy Marinos that the regular high-intensity clashes between the players of South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, and latterly Argentina, in Super Rugby, plus the top-class standard of play in the Rugby Championship, has helped create the dominance of southern hemisphere teams when it comes to the World Cup....

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 34 new deaths confirmed in SA, latest global developments

Government Gauteng health dept head resigns after being placed on precautionary suspension

General Mkhize defends receiving payments from Edwin Sodi for ‘personal benefit’

Politics De Lille hits back at DA amid party’s call for her to be fired over Beitbridge border saga

General SANDF’s lockdown deployment expires, but soldiers ready for second possible Covid-19 wave


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.