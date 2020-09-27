He still has work to do, but Wayde could be back for good

PREMIUM!
He still has work to do, but Wayde could be back for goodColumnists 1 hour ago
Though he was more than two seconds outside the world record he set when he won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, his latest performance was sufficient to suggest a full pre-season could see Van Niekerk challenging for gold again at next year’s Tokyo Games.
