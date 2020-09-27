 
 
He still has work to do, but Wayde could be back for good

Columnists 1 hour ago

Though he was more than two seconds outside the world record he set when he won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, his latest performance was sufficient to suggest a full pre-season could see Van Niekerk challenging for gold again at next year’s Tokyo Games.

Wesley Botton
27 Sep 2020
12:52:29 PM
He still has work to do, but Wayde could be back for good

Wayde van Niekerk after securing two medals at the 2017 World Championships in London. Picture: Getty Images

It may seem overly optimistic at this stage, given the sporadic nature of his comeback, but Wayde van Niekerk looks set to challenge for top spot again as he attempts to reclaim his place as the world’s best 400m runner. After picking up a serious injury in 2017, Van Niekerk attempted a comeback last year, but his knee popped again, suggesting his career might have come to the most anticlimactic of ends. Earlier this year, however, he returned once more, and while he was sidelined again by the Covid-19 pandemic, his brief domestic campaign offered a tremendous amount of relief...

