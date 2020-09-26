 
 
Here’s hoping the players’ union becomes a powerful factor in SA rugby

With rugby being such a global game now and South African rugby set to expand its footprint into Europe, our unions must remember that from a sponsor’s viewpoint, there are plenty of other fish in the sea.

Ken Borland
26 Sep 2020
08:44:42 AM
Here's hoping the players' union becomes a powerful factor in SA rugby

The Southern Kings have no money to play rugby this year because the company that runs them has been liquidated. Picture: Getty Images

The poor rugby players of the Eastern Cape have been put through the mill by their administrators, which is particularly sad because this is the hotbed, the nursery of Black African rugby in this country. As we have discovered in cricket, a players’ union has an important role to play in safeguarding the interests of the sport’s major assets, so it was pleasing to see MyPlayers issue a strongly-worded statement in defence of those Southern Kings players who have been left high-and-dry by the decision to liquidate the franchise. The South African Cricketers’ Association have demonstrated that they can bring...

