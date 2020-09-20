 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Finally, a first glimpse of what White’s Bulls will be all about

Columnists 1 day ago

It’s going to be a bumper few weeks with rugby restarting in South Africa, with all four Super Rugby sides in action and then the cream of the crop playing in Bok ‘trials’

Rudolph Jacobs
20 Sep 2020
10:23:53 AM
PREMIUM!
Finally, a first glimpse of what White’s Bulls will be all about

Bulls Director of Rugby, Jake White, will finally be able to unleash his team on South Africa when rugby resumes this coming weekend. Picture: Getty Images

The missing last few pieces of the puzzle are finally coming together. With SA Rugby finally confirming late last week that rugby will return to these shores this weekend it gave thousands of local rugby supporters reason to celebrate. While no spectators will be allowed at the stadiums, the ice will be broken this coming Saturday at Loftus with the Bulls taking on the Sharks and the Lions hosting the Stormers. The match involving the Sharks will give new Bulls coach Jake White a first chance to show the supporters he is heading in the right direction with the team....

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health More than a third of SA won’t get the Covid-19 vaccine when available

Government KPMG ‘rogue unit’ payments ‘acceptance of culpability’ – Van Loggerenberg

Government Ramaphosa ‘careful’ with Covid-19 graft report due to ANC politics – analyst

World Biden: Trump’s Supreme Court move exercise in ‘raw political power’

Crime Arms cache discovered at Baragwanath Hospital



today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.