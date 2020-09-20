Finally, a first glimpse of what White’s Bulls will be all about

The missing last few pieces of the puzzle are finally coming together. With SA Rugby finally confirming late last week that rugby will return to these shores this weekend it gave thousands of local rugby supporters reason to celebrate. While no spectators will be allowed at the stadiums, the ice will be broken this coming Saturday at Loftus with the Bulls taking on the Sharks and the Lions hosting the Stormers. The match involving the Sharks will give new Bulls coach Jake White a first chance to show the supporters he is heading in the right direction with the team....

The missing last few pieces of the puzzle are finally coming together.

With SA Rugby finally confirming late last week that rugby will return to these shores this weekend it gave thousands of local rugby supporters reason to celebrate.

While no spectators will be allowed at the stadiums, the ice will be broken this coming Saturday at Loftus with the Bulls taking on the Sharks and the Lions hosting the Stormers.

The match involving the Sharks will give new Bulls coach Jake White a first chance to show the supporters he is heading in the right direction with the team. He couldn’t have asked for a bigger challenge than the Sharks, who were by a mile the top South African Super Rugby team when the competition was halted in mid-March, because of the coronavirus.

The biggest question that needs to be answered though is how the six-month layoff will have affected the top players? While their conditioning should be right up there, the lack of game time and match-fitness could prove to be a real stumbling block initially.

For the Lions and the Stormers, the resumption of rugby could provide a real opportunity for them to correct what were below par campaigns before Covid-19 hit. The Lions, especially, have strengthened their squad with some good acquisitions during the time away from the game.

The match between the men from Joburg and Cape Town could be a fascinating one. The Lions could only win one of their six Super Rugby games before the suspension and they won’t have forgotten how Stormers centre Ruan Nel grabbed victory at the death in a narrow win for the Capetonians when they met earlier this year at Ellis Park.

Following this weekend’s action, fans can also look forward to the Green versus Gold clash at Newlands, which will involve the cream of the South African rugby crop, but without the overseas-based players. It was originally believed the Newlands match would take on the form of a North versus South clash or a State of Origin match, but SA Rugby have given a new flavour to the game, and well done to them for that.

The match, scheduled for October 3, will provide Bok coach, Jacques Nienaber, and National Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus, with an indication of who will be able to stand in for the big bunch of injured players who’re unlikely to play in the Rugby Championship later this year – should SA Rugby decide to take part in that competition in Australia in November and December.

Three overseas-based players have been ruled out of the season with flyhalf Handre Pollard and lock RG Snyman nursing knee injuries, while lock Lood de Jager has a problematic shoulder problem that may require surgery. Eben Etzebeth, also with a rib injury, could be back in action within the next month.

