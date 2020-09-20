 
 
Caster is down but not out, as she prepares for new battle

Based on the results of her recent court battles, Semenya might be left fighting for the rights of other middle-distance athletes by aiming to set a long-term precedent, rather than ensuring she returns to her favoured 800m event while still in her prime.

Wesley Botton
20 Sep 2020
07:14:57 AM
Though she is likely to continue putting up a fight both on and off the track, and she clearly still has a tremendous amount of support, we might have to accept that we won’t see Caster Semenya competing in her specialist event again. It’s not all bad, of course, and Semenya’s struggle is by no means over. Nor is she facing it alone. Before taking World Athletics to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) – where she lost her fight against international gender rules last year – government announced its support of her stance, while Athletics South Africa launched...

