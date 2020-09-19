 
 
Cricket SA leaders have become masters of spin

Columnists

The board has consistently ignored the fact that CSA is a non-profit company operating in the public interest, so it has to be transparent.

Ken Borland
19 Sep 2020
09:37:41 AM
Cricket South Africa has faced multiple issues in recent months, with various senior staff and board members either stepping down or being dismissed. Picture: Gallo Images

Spin is a word often used both in cricketing and PR contexts, but in terms of the sport, amongst the most important properties of a spinner are guile and deception. Cricket South Africa’s board and executive have mastered these arts. Fortunately, the cracks are starting to show in the great edifice of #CricketCapture, thanks to some extra heat applied by Sascoc, the indefatigable work of certain journalists and the valuable input of stakeholders whose love for the game and desire to serve it far outweighs personal considerations. The key, as Sascoc have correctly insisted, is the Fundudzi forensic report, which...

