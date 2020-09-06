 
 
Cricket SA board must stop wasting money before pointing fingers

Columnists 25 mins ago

Throwing money at problems is an easy way out of actually having to change the system in order to fix those problems, but the CSA board seems allergic to that sort of hard work.

Ken Borland
06 Sep 2020
11:39:00 AM
Acting CSA president Beresford Williams, former president Chris Nenzani, former CEO Thabang Moroe and former COO Naasei Appiah at the 2019 CSA AGM. Picture: Gallo Images

From boozy evenings in top London hotels, which then led to potential sponsors being kept waiting the next morning, or extravagant weekends at luxurious places like Zimbali, to the financial disaster of the Mzansi Super League being given to the SABC for free, there was an awful amount of money wasted by Cricket South Africa in the couple of years leading up to December 2019. There were other factors at play which led to a predicted budget deficit of R654 million, which some believe should be closer to a billion rand, but such largesse certainly didn’t help, and if fired...

