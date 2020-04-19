Finding novel ways just to keep running

All my life, I’ve been surrounded by people who run. Many, if not most, will tell you it’s fun. From fast to slow, and big to small. Over the years, I’ve witnessed them all. The thing about runners is they really like to run. And they tend to be grumpy until their running is done. In the morning, they must start their day with a jog. If they miss out for some reason, that day turns into a slog. Runners will run wherever they are. They can run closer than close, and further than far. At the bottom of a...

