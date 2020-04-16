 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columnists 16.4.2020 10:32 am

If only internet trolls could hack our greatest sporting heartaches…

Jaco van der Merwe
PREMIUM!
If only internet trolls could hack our greatest sporting heartaches…

Jaco van der Merwe.

What if we feed our minds with contrary evidence aimed at eventually replacing the painful memories?

Even during lockdown, there was nowhere to hide for Scottish Swimming this week. Internet trolls sabotaged the body’s live family workout video stream on broadcasting service Zoom by displaying X-rated content much to the shock of the 300-odd viewers. The broadcast was swiftly shut down and the incident reported to the authorities, but even if the perpetrators pay the price, the damage has been done as many children were exposed to the broadcast. It’s this very inability to “unsee” things that had me thinking. How many horrors and disappointments are we as passionate sports fans exposed to over the course...



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.