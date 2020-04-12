 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columnists 12.4.2020 10:31 am

Some team names go from bad to bizarre

Wesley Botton
PREMIUM!
Some team names go from bad to bizarre

Wesley Botton.

You won’t exactly instill fear (and win regularly) when you name yourself the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp…

Given the opportunity to name a sports team, some people have used their creative talents to instill courage in the hearts of athletes and fear in the minds of opponents. Others, however, have missed the mark entirely, and some have simply flopped it. Perhaps intoxicated by the pressure of the task, those responsible for the strangest monikers can be found in the United States. Minor League baseball teams don’t seem to care at all what they’re called, and the league features brands including the Montgomery Biscuits, the Akron Rubberducks, the Toledo Mud Hens and the Lansing Lugnuts. Collegiate sports teams...
Related Stories
Athletes wage fitness wars from within 31.3.2020
Nathi Mthethwa and others misinterpreted the Comrades’ optimism 21.3.2020
Schoeman will now be ‘one of those guys’ 9.2.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.