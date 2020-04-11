 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columnists 11.4.2020 08:16 am

A Better You: Steer clear of those wasted carbs during lockdown

Sean van Staden
PREMIUM!
A Better You: Steer clear of those wasted carbs during lockdown

Exercise means little if it’s not supported by a healthy diet.

Over the past three weeks I have been writing about program design, how to train at home and how to plan your routine but it is probably time to start thinking about cutting your calories. All the movement you do in a day adds up to steps and calories burnt but now that you have found yourself confined to an apartment, small dwelling or even cluster home, the total amount of energy expenditure in a day won’t be half of what you are normally doing. This is why you need to follow a daily set exercise routine, morning abs, core...
Related Stories
A Better You: Get back to basics at home 4.4.2020
A Better You: It’s vital to still stay busy under lockdown 28.3.2020
A Better You: Training in confined spaces 21.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.