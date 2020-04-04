 
 
Cricket South Africa clean-up should extend to the board

Ken Borland
We still keep forgetting that the suits who were complicit in the rot at the federation are still serving at board level.

Amidst these tumultuous times in South African cricket it does seem like acting chief executive Jacques Faul and interim director of cricket Graeme Smith have brought some stability, but it is vital that fans and stakeholders of the game in this country do not forget the reasons for the crisis that led to their appointments and the clarion call for the Cricket South Africa board to stand down must still ring out loud and clear. There is the danger that because of the sterling work done by Faul and Smith, people think everything is suddenly hunky dory with South African...
