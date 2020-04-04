 
 
Columnists 4.4.2020 07:11 am

A Better You: Get back to basics at home

Sean van Staden
A Better You: Get back to basics at home

Lockdown presents many distractions and ‘reasons’ not to keep on exercising. But it’s not that hard to stay motivated.

How has your lockdown been treating you and have you managed to find time in your busy schedule to do your home training? The last thing you want is not to be able to fit in your clothes when you resume work, but in order to avoid that, you are faced with the daunting task of trying to determine where to begin. You log onto Instagram only to get side-tracked and left feeling despondent on how fit, beautiful and perfect everyone else is. You head to the cookie cupboard, switch on some Netflix and binge watch for hours while you...
Lock Down

