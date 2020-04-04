A Better You: Get back to basics at home

How has your lockdown been treating you and have you managed to find time in your busy schedule to do your home training? The last thing you want is not to be able to fit in your clothes when you resume work, but in order to avoid that, you are faced with the daunting task of trying to determine where to begin. You log onto Instagram only to get side-tracked and left feeling despondent on how fit, beautiful and perfect everyone else is. You head to the cookie cupboard, switch on some Netflix and binge watch for hours while you...

How has your lockdown been treating you and have you managed to find time in your busy schedule to do your home training?

The last thing you want is not to be able to fit in your clothes when you resume work, but in order to avoid that, you are faced with the daunting task of trying to determine where to begin.

You log onto Instagram only to get side-tracked and left feeling despondent on how fit, beautiful and perfect everyone else is.

You head to the cookie cupboard, switch on some Netflix and binge watch for hours while you repeatedly convince yourself with negative affirmation of how much you don’t care.

The point is, every time you walk past a mirror, that voice says you do care and you want to do something about it.

My suggestion would be to start simple by going back to basics in order to build up your confidence one step at a time.

Step one: Start simple

Implement exercises stops inside and outside the house. Every time you wander into one of these spots you must do some form of exercise activity no matter what. It doesn’t have to be a full workout, but it must be at least a set of 10 reps. Eg squats or lunges.

Step two: Focus on big muscle groups

The bigger the muscle the more energy it needs and the more calories you burn. Instead of bicep curls which work two muscles, rather focus on the triceps which consists of three muscles. Focus on top of the legs (quads), back of the legs (hamstrings), core and abdominals, lower back, chest and shoulders.

Step three: Select your exercises

In choosing exercises there are some rules. You need to select a push, a pull, a squat and a lift. You can’t have all in one, they must be evenly selected.

Here is your list

Push ups

Pike

Triceps dips

Elevated single leg squat

Lunges

Romanian dead lifts

Deadlifts

Turkish get-up

Knee tucks

Bench hand walks

Step ups and downs

Single arm rows

Note: Try being creative. If you are looking for a pull exercise, take a matt or old towel, place the kid’s schools’ bags or some weighted items from around the house and then pull the matt around the garden.

Select your cardio

You are only a few meters away from the fridge and that is never a good thing since you are probably consuming more calories than you would normally. It is a fact that most people consume more calories on the weekend than during the week. Now that you are on lockdown, just understand, your body needs more cardio.

Here is a list of cardio exercises.

Running around the house

Running on the spot

Side and front hops over two tiles

Skipping

Burpees

Alternative leg bench touches

Skater hops

Flutter kicks

Note: Make sure you aim for at least 20 minutes of cardio per day at the very least.

Add in some stability:

Core, abdominals and mobility are crucial for your body to be held together in one piece, training session after training session. Great building can only be built strong and tall with a solid foundation. The same goes for you.

Focus on “CAM” every day and you will get strong and the exercises will be easier.

List of CAM exercises

Plank

Side bridge

Bridge

V core hold

RDL cone torches

Kneeling thoracic external rotation

Hip abduction and external rotation

90 90s

Scapular rotations

Figure 8 glute stretch

If you are feeling a little lost with the exercises, don’t worry I am going to open my private ASP training library to you for these exercises.

It will be available at no cost for the next two weeks of lockdown.

Sean van Staden is a sport scientist.

