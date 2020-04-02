 
 
Columnists 2.4.2020 12:32 pm

Scoff all you want, we’re stuck with E-sports

Jaco van der Merwe
We can’t watch the Springboks’ World Cup final tries a thousand times during lockdown, so the only live action us sport nuts can currently consume is virtual.

Sports fans scoff at the very thought of the presence of the word “sports” in what has become known as E-sports. The immediate picture that springs to mind is hordes of bespectacled computer geeks sitting in front of a bunch of giant monitors while their characters wield guns they are probably to weak to even pick up in real life. How can that even be mentioned in the same breath as sport when real life sports people are sculpted, gifted, fleet-footed creatures who mesmerise us with their sublime talents? But now here’s the problem. When those athletes who entertain watchers...
