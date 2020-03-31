 
 
31.3.2020

Athletes wage fitness wars from within

Wesley Botton
Athletes wage fitness wars from within

Wesley Botton.

While consistency and commitment are already trademarks possessed by most elite athletes, being stranded indoors will require them to be as strict as they can be.

Being able to stick to a training programme week in and week out, and doing so from the comfort of your home, are two different things. Getting up in the morning and heading to the gym is tough enough for most of us on the best of days. For those who are required to commit to a daily training schedule in order to succeed as professional athletes, however, it’s part of the job. But even for the most supreme of athletes, a unique battle lies ahead over the next few weeks as the country’s fastest, strongest and fittest individuals prepare...
Lock Down

