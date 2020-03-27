A High-risk investment, but Jake could prove Bulls’ White knight

There’s an understandable temptation in these tough economic times to play it safe with whatever’s left of one’s hard-earned money. That naturally extends to our Super Rugby franchises, who are scrambling to find answers with the South African Rugby Union (Saru) to fill the void left by the tournament’s suspension. But the Bulls did a ballsy thing this week – they decided to spend what is expected to be a sizeable part of their budget on Jake White as their new director of rugby. Let’s not beat around the bush. The former World Cup-winning Springbok coach is a high-risk investment....

There’s an understandable temptation in these tough economic times to play it safe with whatever’s left of one’s hard-earned money.

That naturally extends to our Super Rugby franchises, who are scrambling to find answers with the South African Rugby Union (Saru) to fill the void left by the tournament’s suspension.

But the Bulls did a ballsy thing this week – they decided to spend what is expected to be a sizeable part of their budget on Jake White as their new director of rugby.

Let’s not beat around the bush.

The former World Cup-winning Springbok coach is a high-risk investment.

While his pedigree is not in doubt, White has followed the same pattern as various gifted compatriots such as Eddie Jones (until he became England coach) and John Mitchell by not staying in one place for too long.

In fact, the Bulls will arguably be even more acutely aware of that given that Michell’s tenure as director of rugby at Lotus lasted little over a year before he joined Jones.

Despite Patrice Motsepe last year confirming his stake in the franchise, the feeling persists that the Bulls don’t have the financial resources to afford another expensive early departure.

Yet that is ultimately what White brings to the table: high risk, but possibly high reward too.

South African rugby now needs intellectual capital at lower levels more than ever, particularly given the high-quality know-how at Springbok level.

White’s appointment does that.

Importantly, he experienced first-hand the frustration of being national coach in an era where the Super Rugby franchises still treated one with suspicion.

So – even if you’d probably not see two strong personalities like him and Rassie Erasmus working in the same setup – you can bet he’ll do his utmost best to support the national cause.

One of the main reasons Mitchell left Loftus early is that he perceived a lack of ambition from the board to approve high-profile signings.

This is another area where White might prove a more suitable buy.

He has the clout to attract good players – Jacques du Plessis and Jason Jenkins have already been mentioned – but his innate understanding of the local scene means he won’t be as hardnosed (naïve even?) about chasing unrealistic targets.

Hopefully Loftus’ White knight has arrived.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.