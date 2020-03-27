 
 
27.3.2020

A High-risk investment, but Jake could prove Bulls’ White knight

Heinz Schenk
A High-risk investment, but Jake could prove Bulls’ White knight

Jake White. Photo: Pascal Rondeau/Getty Images.

South African rugby now needs intellectual capital at lower levels more than ever, particularly given the high-quality know-how at Springbok level.

There’s an understandable temptation in these tough economic times to play it safe with whatever’s left of one’s hard-earned money. That naturally extends to our Super Rugby franchises, who are scrambling to find answers with the South African Rugby Union (Saru) to fill the void left by the tournament’s suspension. But the Bulls did a ballsy thing this week – they decided to spend what is expected to be a sizeable part of their budget on Jake White as their new director of rugby. Let’s not beat around the bush. The former World Cup-winning Springbok coach is a high-risk investment....
