 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columnists 28.3.2020 07:44 am

A Better You: It’s vital to still stay busy under lockdown

Sean van Staden
PREMIUM!
A Better You: It’s vital to still stay busy under lockdown

In surviving 21 days, you need to follow some real guidelines, your sanity depends on it.

We are living is some scary and precarious times, keeping everyone home and isolated for 21 days. Psychologists must be having a field day with one of the biggest social experiences of our time. The real question is, were we built to be quarantined into confined spaces? Some have small flatlets. Some are elderly and alone. Some have gardens and some don’t. Between four walls, day in and day out is definitely going to play on our mental state. Most people start their day during normal times with a routine. They get up and must go to work and then...
Related Stories
A Better You: Training in confined spaces 21.3.2020
A Better You: Your body is just like a car 14.3.2020
A Better You: Training and staying healthy in a time of Corona 7.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.