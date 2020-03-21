 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columnists 21.3.2020 08:14 am

A Better You: Training in confined spaces

PREMIUM!
A Better You: Training in confined spaces

The problem now is that it is probably not a good idea to go out to public places, so children and adults are left at home. But we have some solutions!  

It is the first time in at least 40 years that the entire South African schooling system has been ”shut down” with the holidays being lengthened to aid in the worldwide fight against the spread of the coronavirus. Normally during March and April parents spend time with their children when schools are closed. The problem now is that it is probably not a good idea to go out to public places, so children are left at home, bored, overeating, getting unfit and I can just imagine parents how are losing their marbles. January marked the start of the fitness season...
Related Stories
A Better You: Your body is just like a car 14.3.2020
A Better You: Training and staying healthy in a time of Corona 7.3.2020
A Better You: One needs to challenge old-school beliefs 29.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.