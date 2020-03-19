 
 
Lions should be used to empty stands

Jaco van der Merwe
Lions should be used to empty stands

Jaco van der Merwe.

The coronavirus means if sport is to be resumed, it will be behind closed doors. That would be hardly weird for Ellis Park’s embattled franchise.

Without having anything to watch, the sports jokes have been flying in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. A favourite has been that the Lions shouldn’t be affected by playing behind closed doors, because they are used to empty stands anyway. But jokes aside, it is clear that whatever they have been doing thus far in their campaign has not been working. And continuing their horrendous form while feeding their fans with the “we are learning” excuse, will definitely empty the stands in no time should Super Rugby resume. Maybe supporters used to mediocrity are more willing to accept a...
