Columnists 14.3.2020 10:54 am

Threat to scrap Olympics is very real

Wesley Botton
The truth is, from a sporting perspective, the damage is already done.

Every four years, the global media runs a string of copy in the build-up to the Olympic Games, offering long lists of reasons why the latest edition could and should be cancelled or moved. Barring standard hiccups, generally those fears fizzle to nothing and the multi-sport showpiece goes ahead as planned. This year, however, the threat is real. About as real as it has been in more than 70 years. While the Games were scratched during both World War I and World War II, with the desperate need to save lives taking understandable precedence, the latest imminent threat to the...


