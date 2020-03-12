 
 
Rain, rain stay away, but not this time

Jaco van der Merwe
Rain, rain stay away, but not this time

Jaco van der Merwe.

The Proteas women’s team’s cruel elimination from the T20 World Cup made us supporters look like farmers complaining about the weather.

Being a Proteas cricket fan seems like the old saying that the farmers are never happy with the weather. You heard it. If it doesn’t rain too much, then it rains too little. Some 28 years ago the rain gods played the cruellest trick on the Proteas when they took on England in the World Cup semifinals in Sydney. With rain taking up all the reserve time earlier in the day, the Proteas had a sporting chance of reaching the final by needing 22 runs off 13 balls. But rain came down just hard enough to hold up play and...


