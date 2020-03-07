 
 
Columnists 7.3.2020 08:11 am

A Better You: Training and staying healthy in a time of Corona

Sean van Staden
Healthier people have a better chance of fighting most diseases because their bodies are more efficient and resilient.

There is so much misleading information out there and there are so many conspiracy theories, who do you believe? For those who have chosen an active lifestyle such as regular gym, crossfit, triathlons and social sporting participation are at a higher risk of being infected. The question begs, do you stop going and doing these events? I was about to book my flight to Fibo Germany, the world’s biggest trade show for fitness and performance. I had already received my business invites and media accreditation but just a few days ago I got word that they postponed the event until October...
