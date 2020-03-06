 
 
Comrades step-by-step: Time for the grind of ‘training races’

Bruce Fordyce
Bruce Fordyce.

Training tips from a legendary, nine-time winner.

A necessary evil of any training programme for an ultramarathon is the inclusion of several long slow runs in excess of 30km. In fact, 30km is almost considered a short distance run by many ultra fanatics. For those training for a race such as the Comrades Marathon I would suggest that in a three to four-month build-up runners would need to run a couple of 30km training runs, two or three 42km runs and at least three in the 50 to 65km range. Some runners enjoy running for several hours at a slow pace while building endurance and stamina. I...
