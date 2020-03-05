 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columnists 5.3.2020 04:06 pm

Right now, even an Over 50s cricket trophy would do

Jaco van der Merwe
PREMIUM!
Right now, even an Over 50s cricket trophy would do

Jaco van der Merwe.

Beggars can’t be choosers in these tough times for the sport.

Next week the cricket World Cup for Over 50s starts in the Western Cape and while the host’s line-up includes a handful of former Proteas players like captain Dave Callaghan, Alan Dawson, Henry Williams, Pieter Strydom and Louis Koen, one shouldn’t scoff at the bulk of the line-up who might not have played at international level. While they might have not gotten the opportunity to represent their country at international level in their prime, they are obviously still taking the game as seriously as ever. And they are fit and raring to go, unlike hordes of former international players who...


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.