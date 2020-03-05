Right now, even an Over 50s cricket trophy would do

Next week the cricket World Cup for Over 50s starts in the Western Cape and while the host’s line-up includes a handful of former Proteas players like captain Dave Callaghan, Alan Dawson, Henry Williams, Pieter Strydom and Louis Koen, one shouldn’t scoff at the bulk of the line-up who might not have played at international level. While they might have not gotten the opportunity to represent their country at international level in their prime, they are obviously still taking the game as seriously as ever. And they are fit and raring to go, unlike hordes of former international players who...

Next week the cricket World Cup for Over 50s starts in the Western Cape and while the host’s line-up includes a handful of former Proteas players like captain Dave Callaghan, Alan Dawson, Henry Williams, Pieter Strydom and Louis Koen, one shouldn’t scoff at the bulk of the line-up who might not have played at international level.

While they might have not gotten the opportunity to represent their country at international level in their prime, they are obviously still taking the game as seriously as ever.

And they are fit and raring to go, unlike hordes of former international players who are in no shape to last long out in the middle.

There is nothing worse than seeing a former star struggling for breath on a stage he once owned.

I once had the privilege of playing for a media team against a Clive Eksteen-led, star-studded team of former players over 21 overs at the Wanderers many moons ago.

After Derek Crookes guided three of my deliveries which can only be described as flighted filth outside off stump down to a third man with a weak arm for twos, his batting partner Dean Laing sent him back when attempting to run a two for the fourth time.

“Why not?” a perplexed Crooksey inquired from the other end of the wicket.

“Because,” Laing huffed and puffed, “I have just run two three times.”

“I know. I ran them with you,” quipped his fresh-looking partner to have the fielding side in stitches.

Callaghan, whose most famous moment in South African colours is clobbering an unbeaten 169 in an ODI against New Zealand in Centurion in 1994, is actually quite chirpy about the state of the game played by guys now into the sixth decade of their lives.

“There might be quite a bit more spin bowling at our age as guys tend to lose some pace over the years, but we can certainly still hit the ball,” Callaghan said recently.

At the end of the day a seniors World Cup isn’t the most glamorous title around, but we’re not exactly spoiled for choice.

Our men were just plain rubbish at the 50-over World Cup last year, our Under-19s were even worse hosting the World Cup and our women fell agonisingly short of being one step away from winning the World T20 title.

Beggars can’t be choosers.

We’ll gladly knock holders Australia off their perch to take the old boys’ jug in the final at Newlands.

Jaco van der Merwe is The Citizen’s Head of Sport

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.