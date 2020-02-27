 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columnists 27.2.2020 11:07 am

Reds continue to rewrite the record books

Jaco van der Merwe
PREMIUM!
Reds continue to rewrite the record books

Jaco van der Merwe.

I get the feeling 31 years of pain might be forgotten rather quickly in the coming weeks and months.

They say sport is a great leveller. In the case of Liverpool’s imminent coronation, I’d say it is a phenomenal leveller. After three long decades of suffering, it doesn’t look like there will be any Premier League record the Reds won’t break on their title run-in which has become a case of when, instead of if, for even the most pessimistic among the Anfield faithful. And in the wake of their determined march towards what will be, incidentally, their first Premier League crown, lies pure bliss for every statistician steeped in the Beautiful Game. Quite astoundingly, the 79 points Liverpool...


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.