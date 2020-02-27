Reds continue to rewrite the record books

They say sport is a great leveller. In the case of Liverpool’s imminent coronation, I’d say it is a phenomenal leveller. After three long decades of suffering, it doesn’t look like there will be any Premier League record the Reds won’t break on their title run-in which has become a case of when, instead of if, for even the most pessimistic among the Anfield faithful. And in the wake of their determined march towards what will be, incidentally, their first Premier League crown, lies pure bliss for every statistician steeped in the Beautiful Game. Quite astoundingly, the 79 points Liverpool...

They say sport is a great leveller.

In the case of Liverpool’s imminent coronation, I’d say it is a phenomenal leveller.

After three long decades of suffering, it doesn’t look like there will be any Premier League record the Reds won’t break on their title run-in which has become a case of when, instead of if, for even the most pessimistic among the Anfield faithful.

And in the wake of their determined march towards what will be, incidentally, their first Premier League crown, lies pure bliss for every statistician steeped in the Beautiful Game.

Quite astoundingly, the 79 points Liverpool have collected thus far this season, after just 27 matches, is the same number of points Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United side accumulated the entire league season during their famous treble-winning campaign in 1998/1999.

And the 26 wins they have recorded are already as many as Arsenal’s famous ‘’Invincibles” won in 2003/2004.

And speaking of Arsene Wenger’s ‘Invincibles, their famous record unbeaten streak of 49 matches is undoubtedly under huge threat from Juergen Klopp’s chargers.

Should the Reds win their next four matches, apart from being crowned champions already, the Etihad will provide the perfect backdrop as Manchester City will stand in their way of staying unbeaten for the 49th consecutive time.

Should Liverpool manage this, the Anfield faithful will have the privilege of possibly seeing history in the making with Aston Villa in town a week later.

And along the way to that historic feat, the Reds can leave numerous other records in their wake.

The first one set to tumble is Man City’s season record of 18 consecutive wins in one season when they visit Watford on Saturday.

Taking into account the Reds have 10 matches left after that, that number is to grow even more should they be victorious.

Every game they win will tick another box towards the record of most wins in a season, which is 32, while most home wins (18), most away wins (16) and most in a season are all very much in play.

And although they will be crowned against Crystal Palace in four games’ time should City slip at any time in the next four weeks, the Reds could still clinch the title against Everton at Goodison a week earlier.

I get the feeling 31 years of pain might be forgotten rather quickly in the coming weeks and months.

Jaco van der Merwe is The Citizen’s Head of Sport.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.