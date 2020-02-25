 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Columnists 25.2.2020 08:44 am

The no-hope Olympic team might not be so bad after all

Wesley Botton
PREMIUM!
The no-hope Olympic team might not be so bad after all

Wesley Botton.

With the 2020 domestic season barely off the ground,there is a whole lot more to smile about.

Between 2014 and 2018, South African athletics experienced perhaps its most successful period in the history of the sport, and the results achieved were so impressive they would have rattled bones. Former administrators who caused more harm than good were booted and the spectacular performances by some athletes inspired many others, creating a snowball effect in which the standard of local track and field was pushed into a new sphere. Records tumbled across the board and medals were bagged as the likes of Wayde van Niekerk, Caster Semenya, Luvo Manyonga, Ruswahl Samaai, Sunette Viljoen, Akani Simbine and Anaso Jobodwana set...
Related Stories
Wayde picks up speed on the comeback trail 22.2.2020
Caster, Akani, Wayde show fine early season form 19.2.2020
SA needs to be realistic about Wayde’s Olympic chances, says legend Johnson 18.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.