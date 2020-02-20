 
 
Placing our hopes on the lady Proteas

Jaco van der Merwe
Placing our hopes on the lady Proteas

Jaco van der Merwe

Let’s be honest, we’ve all given up on the idea of the men ever winning it, so the fairer sex are pretty much our only hope of ever landing one of cricket’s holy grails.

Old staunch cricket supporters haven’t all jumped on the growing bandwagon of women’s cricket over the last few years. The aging chauvinistic traditionalists scoff at the mere idea of women playing the game, complaining that they bowl a lot slower, don’t hit the ball as far and are not as fast between the wickets as their male counterparts. While you certainly can’t deny the factual points in any of these, I think it’s fantastic having another national cricket team to support. It gives us two bites at the cherry for winning a World Cup. But let’s be honest, we’ve all...
