Columnists 13.2.2020 09:16 am

CSA scratched where it didn’t itch … and now the Baby Proteas are bleeding

Jaco van der Merwe
Jaco van der Merwe.

The national Under-19 team’s latest misadventure at a World Cup raises serious questions.

In English they say if it “ain’t broke don’t fix it”, but I prefer the Afrikaans version: Moenie krap waar dit nie jeuk nie (Don’t scratch where it doesn’t itch). I think involving senses makes this expression a bit more emotional. I have raised this particular subject before, but it’s inevitable again in the light of history repeating itself at the recent Under-19 Cricket World Cup. In 2014 Ray Jennings coached the national Under-19s to the title, but in the aftermath of that success the junior structures were ironically revamped. Jennings got the boot and in came Lawrence Mahatlane, a...
