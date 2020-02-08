A Better You: There’s no age limit to prime fitness

Just when I think to have seen it all in the fitness industry, the industry surprises me.
Fitness and health and wellness are everything but boring and mundane.
I have just come off the last 10s event where there were literally thousands of athletes aged 30 plus competing.
A competition tournament is a variety of sports ranging from soccer, rugby, netball, dodgeball to hockey.
I ran the recovery lounge and even though strapping, massaging and ice baths were well used, it’s amazing to see how many older athletes are still participating in their sport of choice and not just at a tournament, but in leagues too.
Just because you are getting older doesn’t mean your fitness levels should die off and that you are not capable of pushing harder.
Roger Federer is 38-years-old and is still competing at top level on the international tennis circuit.
Sure, as you get older it takes longer to recover but you are also mentally tougher and more focused which gives you the advantage over the youngsters.
Advancements in the fitness industry are essential for the growth of the health and wellness sector and programs are moving towards being more tailored and needs-specific.
Some new fitness trends on the rise
HILIT (high intensity, low impact training)
Rhythmic classes
Meditation
StretchLabs
Strength training over cardio
Exercise does not have to be boring, all you need to do is research a little, read my column and try something new until you find something you love, and stick with it. Whether it is stretching, yoga or dance classes. Embrace movement and keep moving.
Sean van Staden is a sport scientist. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanVStaden or visit advancedsp.co.za.
