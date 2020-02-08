 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columnists 8.2.2020 08:33 am

A Better You: There’s no age limit to prime fitness

Sean van Staden
PREMIUM!
A Better You: There’s no age limit to prime fitness

Just because you are getting older doesn’t mean your fitness levels should die off and that you are not capable of pushing harder.

Just when I think to have seen it all in the fitness industry, the industry surprises me. Fitness and health and wellness are everything but boring and mundane. I have just come off the last 10s event where there were literally thousands of athletes aged 30 plus competing. A competition tournament is a variety of sports ranging from soccer, rugby, netball, dodgeball to hockey. I ran the recovery lounge and even though strapping, massaging and ice baths were well used, it’s amazing to see how many older athletes are still participating in their sport of choice and not just at...
Related Stories
A Better You: Refresh, energise and build 25.1.2020
A Better You: Discover the thrill of parkour 18.1.2020
A Better You: It’s time to get that sexy back 11.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.