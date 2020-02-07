 
 
Comrades step-by-step with Fordyce: The Down run is all about pain…

Bruce Fordyce
Comrades step-by-step with Fordyce: The Down run is all about pain…

Bruce Fordyce.

Training tips from a legendary, nine-time winner.

For most Comrades Marathon runners, the Down run has always been the more popular of the two routes. Every Down run year the entries are snapped up faster, more novices take the plunge and runners dream of achieving faster times and winning shinier medals. Perhaps it is no surprise that the very first Comrades marathon in 1921 was a Down run. Logic tells us that it is faster and easier to run downhill and so that probably explains the popularity of the Down run. And that logic is correct, in most cases, but not when it comes to the Down...
