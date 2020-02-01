 
 
Columnists 1.2.2020 08:16 am

Don’t savage Faf yet … he had a lot of external issues to deal with

Ken Borland
Don’t savage Faf yet … he had a lot of external issues to deal with

Everyone needs a cooling down period in the aftermath of the dismal English series.

South African cricket is in a precarious place at the moment, with much of the blame belonging to the board of Cricket South Africa (CSA), but the on-field issues also cannot be ignored. Chief among these is the future of the captain, Faf du Plessis. The skipper batted with admirable determination for two hours and 20 minutes in the second innings of the final Test against England, but was it enough for him to deserve a place in the team for the next Test, against the West Indies in Port-of-Spain starting on 23 July? Du Plessis now averages just 20.92...
