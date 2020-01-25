 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columnists 25.1.2020 09:43 am

Centurion’s false dawn – Cricket’s problems run deep

Ken Borland
PREMIUM!
Centurion’s false dawn – Cricket’s problems run deep

Ken Borland.

Graeme Smith has shown relish for tackling things. But the local game is going to need plenty of patience.

Graeme Smith has been Cricket South Africa’s acting director of cricket for six weeks now and, as far-ranging as his brief is, he has identified a mixture of possible solutions to the malaise that seems to affect the game at all levels in this country. The victory in the first Test against England at Centurion is increasingly looking like a false dawn as the Proteas have lost the last two in a row now, and seven of their last eight Tests. The national women’s side and the SA A team have endured at best mixed results recently, while the SA...
Related Stories
Rabada ban will present more complications 18.1.2020
The fifth day is what makes Test cricket unique 11.1.2020
Taking a break from cricket’s ‘disaster zone’ 30.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.