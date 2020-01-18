A Better You: Discover the thrill of parkour

If you are tired of the old boring gym, or maybe you don’t see yourself squeezing into those tight cycling shorts then perhaps, maybe taking up Parkour will help.
I’m pretty sure some will be asking “what is Parkour?’ right now, so here’s the low down.
Parkour is an extreme sport and a form of art that has been popular in the United States and Europe for over a decade now and its popularity among athletes continues to increase as we learn more about the sport, its movements and purpose.
Parkour venues in Gauteng
CFC Parkour – Sandton
Kaizen Parkour – Braamfontein
Jozi x Parkour – Bryanston
The sport involves using your body to move efficiently and swiftly through any natural or man-made environment.
Practitioners of Parkour are referred to as “traceurs” and the goal of a traceur is to develop his or her body while using a variety of different techniques and skills in order to achieve a certain level of mastery over the natural obstacles around us every single day.
Traceurs are the masters of chase or escape, getting from point A to point B over any obstacles as quickly, and as smoothly as possible, adding some fun and dimension to your life by using outdoor environments to expand your workout space and making the outdoors your playground.
Objects, pavements and buildings become a three-dimension tool for you to play, just like a kid again.
This is when you burn the most calories, when you play, as a 20-minute cycle or gym workout already puts you in a neg-ative state of mind, as you are thinking “will this will be the longest 20 minutes of my life”?
Parkour workout benefits
High intensity workout for a short duration of time.
Building muscle
How to avoid injury
REMEMBER!
The year 2020 is about having more fun.
Its about playing as well as getting toned and in tune with your body.
If you are hating the exercise you have chosen right now and trying to find excuses as to why you shouldn’t do the said exercise then, basically, you haven’t found your passion or something you enjoy.
My suggestion for this year, is, find something that you love and something which you can play again that has the benefits of good cardio and good workouts to keep your health and life in check for 2020.
Sean van Staden is a sport scientist. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanVStaden or visit advancedsp.co.za.
