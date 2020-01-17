 
 
Columnists 17.1.2020

Is SA actually taking the Super Rugby title drought seriously enough?

Rudolph Jacobs
Rudolph Jacobs.

And more importantly, is it still realistic to expect a local franchise to win the title again given the economic climate?

A new year is all about embarking on new beginnings. Or is it? Many of us make new year’s resolutions, but very few of us stick to them, mostly because we set goals a little beyond our reach. It was therefore interesting to hear Bulls star and former Sharks prop Wiehahn Herbst, speaking during a television interview this week, claiming there is no use in playing in the Super Rugby competition this year if they were not in it to win it. With the fun-filled Super Hero action taking place on Sunday, all local teams will be hoping to kick...


