 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Athletics 13.1.2020 08:50 am

Missing volunteer was a rare breed

Wesley Botton
PREMIUM!
Missing volunteer was a rare breed

Wesley Botton.

Western Cape Athletics administrator Allen Barnes suddenly disappeared last week amidst allegations of ‘irregularities’. But he’s actually one of the good guys.

No matter what time you get to the start of a marathon race, someone else will be there. Hours before a 6am start, organisers and volunteers are working in the dark, setting up the start and finish, dropping off equipment for refreshment stations and settling down at cold metal tables to sell entries for the event. When runners arrive, they see only the finished product which is required for their journey to begin, but for those who have ensured the race takes place, one early morning is simply the tip of the iceberg following months of preparation. By the time...
Related Stories
Netball is not just a simple ‘girly’ sport 15.12.2019
Choose your sport heroes 25.10.2014
Top women athletes a picture of elegance 23.8.2014



Matric 2019 Results

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.