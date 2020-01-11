 
 
11.1.2020

The Fifth day is what makes Test cricket unique

Ken Borland
Ken Borland.

The physical and mental endurance needed to go five days cannot be replicated anywhere else and the longest format also necessitates a special suit of skills.

When England beat South Africa in the last hour of the fifth and final day of the second Test in Cape Town, they blended such attacking weapons as reverse-swinging fast bowling and spinners turning the ball from the rough to achieve their victory. The Proteas, in turn, responded with the sort of grim obduracy that makes batting for survival such a gripping spectacle. Every delivery could be a potential wicket, a looming disaster, and the tension is ratcheted up to levels normally only seen in the best of horror movies. Having a fifth day is what makes Test cricket absolutely...
