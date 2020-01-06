 
 
Columnists 6.1.2020

Does Mbalula really care about the future of our cricket?

Ken Borland
Does Mbalula really care about the future of our cricket?

The former sports minister has contributed to a misguided debate over transformation in the sport.

There is an unfortunate school of thought going around at the moment that all the changes in South African cricket are a White plot designed to crush transformation and the hopes of Black African cricketers. I can understand why that perception exists – Ottis Gibson has been replaced as coach by Mark Boucher, Graeme Smith has been installed as the Director of Cricket, Jacques Faul has come in as CEO in place of Thabang Moroe and old faces like Jacques Kallis and Paul Harris are back in the Proteas’ changeroom. But the perception does not stand up to critical analysis....


