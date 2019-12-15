 
 
Columnists 15.12.2019

Netball is not just a simple ‘girly’ sport

Wesley Botton
Netball is not just a simple 'girly' sport

Wesley Botton.

No sport in South Africa is misrepresented as much, and one live performance by the national team is enough to eliminate many of the myths that exist around the game.

Netball players look like netball players before they step on court. When they step off, they look more like rugby players. No sport in South Africa is misrepresented as much as netball, and one live performance by the national team is enough to eliminate many of the myths that exist around the game. Firstly, it’s a sport played predominantly by women, but it’s not a “girly” sport. When the Proteas are on court, they spend half their time throwing elbows and dodging shoulder barges, and they take more cracks to the ribs than the participants in most other team codes....
