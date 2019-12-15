Netball is not just a simple ‘girly’ sport

Netball players look like netball players before they step on court. When they step off, they look more like rugby players. No sport in South Africa is misrepresented as much as netball, and one live performance by the national team is enough to eliminate many of the myths that exist around the game. Firstly, it’s a sport played predominantly by women, but it’s not a “girly” sport. When the Proteas are on court, they spend half their time throwing elbows and dodging shoulder barges, and they take more cracks to the ribs than the participants in most other team codes....

Netball players look like netball players before they step on court.

When they step off, they look more like rugby players.

No sport in South Africa is misrepresented as much as netball, and one live performance by the national team is enough to eliminate many of the myths that exist around the game.

Firstly, it’s a sport played predominantly by women, but it’s not a “girly” sport.

When the Proteas are on court, they spend half their time throwing elbows and dodging shoulder barges, and they take more cracks to the ribs than the participants in most other team codes.

Bumps, bruises and broken bones are not rare, and unlike footballers who have made falling a part of their game, when netballers crash to the ground, they just get back up.

There’s no time for crying, and if you want to make it as an elite netball player, you’ve got to develop a thick skin.

Another misconception revolves around the popularity of the game.

While the bridge to senior level still requires some construction before it is solid enough for the widespread interest to be reflected in the national team, netball is one of the most played sports in the country.

Aside from football, which requires a round ball, and athletics, which requires a flat strip of ground, netball is the most accessible sport to South African children.

In most areas, while there may be no swimming pools, tennis courts or hockey fields, there are likely to be netball courts, and most girls learn to play the game in primary school.

With the Telkom Netball League opening doors at home, and other top-flight leagues creating opportunities for SA players to ply their trade abroad, young girls across the country will start to see the sport as a viable career option, in the same way as young boys might see value in football or rugby.

And while other codes are attempting to close the gap between men and women in terms of support, in search of equality, netball

has an advantage as it already has a massive participation base among the female youth.

The sport is on the rise, and the increased interest and support has been mirrored by the Proteas’ impressive performances this year, with the national side securing victories over higher-ranked England and Jamaica.

With the 2023 Netball World Cup set to be held in Cape Town, it could open doors for players, coaches and officials, as well as private industry and tourism.

The sport still needs buy-in from the public, however, and it will first need to shake some of the connotations it carries.

Netball is already a hugely popular participation sport.

It just needs the fans.

And if rugby and football supporters are concerned that the sport is too “girly” to garner their attention, watching the four-nation series between SA, England, New Zealand and Jamaica next month could provide a remedy.

Unlike some other codes, netballers are tougher than they look, and the game they play is not much of a game at all.

It’s a physical and mental battle which is won by the most resilient of competitors.

And when they fall, they don’t roll about, point fingers or complain.

They just get back up and carry on, because that’s netball.

Wesley Botton is The Citizen’s Chief Sports Writer.

