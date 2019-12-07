 
 
A Better You: Do not neglect your hydration

Sean van Staden
If the Sunshine Tour allowed golfers for the first time to wear shorts during a competition, then you must know how serious they are taking their day jobs.

Drinking fluids and supplying your body with fluids is paramount to staying healthy and maintaining the function of every system in your body. This includes your heart, your brain and your muscles and therefore drinking water should be high on your daily routine because it has such an impact on your functioning. Your body depends on water to survive. However, this doesn’t mean one template fits all in terms of how much water you should be drinking per day. Some healthy athletes can stay well hydrated just by drinking a glass of water when they are thirsty while other athletes...


