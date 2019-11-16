 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columnists 16.11.2019 09:38 am

A Better You: Stretching benefits everyone

PREMIUM!
A Better You: Stretching benefits everyone

Don’t think it’s just for the athletic types…

There has been a long debate over the years about how to stretch properly in weighing up old school static stretching against new school dynamics. Or is it more complex than that? Stretching may be seen as something only athletes or competitive sportsmen do in order to prepare for a competition or when they are done competing. However, stretching can benefit everyone. It is important for longevity, flexibility, mobility and range of motion. Stretching keeps the muscles flexible, strong, healthy and everybody needs that flexibility to maintain a good range of motion in the joints. When we neglect stretching, the...
Related Stories
A Better You: Embracing gender inequality 9.11.2019
A Better You: Variety clearly the spice of life 3.11.2019
A Better You: Check out this brilliant new health concept 26.10.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.