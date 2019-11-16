A Better You: Stretching benefits everyone

There has been a long debate over the years about how to stretch properly in weighing up old school static stretching against new school dynamics.
Or is it more complex than that?
Stretching may be seen as something only athletes or competitive sportsmen do in order to prepare for a competition or when they are done competing.
However, stretching can benefit everyone.
It is important for longevity, flexibility, mobility and range of motion.
Stretching keeps the muscles flexible, strong, healthy and everybody needs that flexibility to maintain a good range of motion in the joints.
When we neglect stretching, the muscles become shorter and tighter, making it hard for them to perform when called on a specific action or movement.
That puts you at risk of muscle strains and tears increasing your risk of injury.
Static stretching vs dynamic stretching
What is dynamic stretching and why would I do it?
What is static stretching and why would I do it?
Pre-game stretching and warm up
Sean van Staden is a sport scientist. Follow him on Twitter at @SeanVStaden or visit advancedsp.co.za.
Last week’s column can be found here.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
BACK TO CITIZEN
BACK TO PREMIUM
JOIN PREMIUM
SIGN IN
SIGN OUT
The Citizen. All rights
reserved.