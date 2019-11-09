 
 
Columnists 9.11.2019 07:46 am

A Better You: Embracing gender inequality

Sean van Staden
A group of pregnant women looking for answers in smartphones. question answer, online doctor

The FemTech market presents a perfect opportunity for disruption.

In most countries in the world, women have been fighting for generations for equality on the sports fields, at home and in the workplace. To give you some perspective, the top 10 most famous inventors in the world are all male. Between 1901 and 2017, the Nobel Peace Prize and Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences were awarded to 892 individuals and 24 organisations. 844 of those winners were men and 48 were women. Currently, the top business Fortune 500 companies reached new heights with only 33 of the 500 being females and even this paltry number is still the...
