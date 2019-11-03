 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Columnists 3.11.2019 08:46 am

A Better You: Variety clearly the spice of life

Sean van Staden
PREMIUM!
A Better You: Variety clearly the spice of life

The world is changing around us. Why should you have to settle for old school traditional drills, routines, gyms and exercises?

Doing the same thing over and over is a total waste of time and is the height of boredom. Quite frankly I can’t think of anything worse. I am not saying for one minute you need to change your exercise routine, gym or sport every day but I am saying, build a three-month game plan that will keep you mentally and physically stimulated. You are probably thinking: “Well, I am a running and all I need to do is run more to get better for my marathon?” The same thought process goes through a competitive swimmer’s mind. A fit runner...
Related Stories
A Better You: Check out this brilliant new health concept 26.10.2019
A Better You: When your body attacks itself 19.10.2019
When technology really does break barriers 14.10.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.