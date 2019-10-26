 
 
Columnists 26.10.2019 08:26 am

A Better You: Check out this brilliant new health concept

Sean van Staden
Why is Fibo so important to South Africa and what does it mean to you?

One of the most exciting fitness conventions is currently underway and if you enjoy health and wellness on a social level or professional level, you should head on over to the Dome after your park run and experience the latest in the fitness and wellness industry. Why is Fibo so important to South Africa and what does it mean to you? Fibo Europe is the biggest fitness and wellness convention in the world and this is the marketplace once a year where all the top dogs converse to showcase the latest technologies. The status of the event means huge business...
