A Better You: Why kids find it hard to say no

Every mom or dad’s biggest fear is finding out that your child has been called into the principal’s office for a disciplinary or expulsion after their child has tested positive for drugs.

There must be a million questions running through their minds like: “How did this happen? Who are the friends that influenced him? How can a good boy simply be so irresponsible?”

There is actually a scientific research as to why your child can’t say no, as opposed to you, as an adult declining some “magic mushroom cookies”.

During adolescence, the brain undergoes massive development changes, especially in the front part of the brain called the pre-frontal cortex.

This is the part of the brain that is responsible for self-control and decision-making in comparative judgment.

It will pre-determine if the reward or risk is great enough to continue with the action.

When this part of the brain is still trying to figure itself out and develop, what often happens is that adolescent kids are more prone to risky, impulsive and erratic behaviour.

This is one of the reasons why young adolescents are more susceptible to drugs, alcohol, smoking and mixing cough syrup and Sprite for kicks.

This is just one condition, now you add in peer pressure, poor choice in friends, environmental factors and an exposure to abuse at home and then you have a recipe for disaster.

It is also important to understand that because their brains have not fully developed. Early and frequent drug usage can cause dysfunctional and irreparable damage.

Do yourself a favour and watch Dr Nora Volkow – Director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse at the NIH on my Facebook page on “why our brains get addicted”.

During her early years technology enabled her to map the human brain and helped her understand how drugs affect the brain.

This allowed her to scan the brain of someone who was addicted to drugs compared to someone who was not. Volkow found that people addicted to cocaine, heroin and alcohol had a decrease in dopamine D2 receptors.

Dopamine receptors are responsible for helping to regulate self-control.