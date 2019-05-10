Proudly SA way works against Kiwis

Travelling along the typically busy Johannesburg motorways this week got me thinking again. A man has got to know his limitations.

And when I was cruising at a casual 130 km/h in the fast lane, I spotted a fast car rapidly closing the gap in what looked like a turbo-charged automobile.

So I casually moved over.

After all, I knew the limitations of my smaller petrol-consuming vehicle.

And with my rugby-oriented mind, I quickly compared that scenario to our South African teams in the Super Rugby competition and the turbo-charged high tempo mindset of the Kiwi teams, who will simply thread you to pieces if you dare to play their own well designed, multi-skilled game against them.

And this is where I have to commend the game plan employed by the Sharks against the Crusaders last week when they held the two-time defending champions to a 21-all draw.

The Sharks obviously knew their limitations – like I did on the highway – and decided to play the game tight, wrestling it up with their big pack, defending like demons and kicking the penalties when they came along, which flyhalf Curwin Bosch duly did despite missing a sitter of a penalty with his first attempt.