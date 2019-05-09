Selectors have finally come to their senses

It’s never nice to hear that a player has been ruled out on the eve of a World Cup tournament due to injury, but the outcome of the Proteas’ latest setback has actually given me some form of hope.

I really feel for Anrich Nortje, who had to withdraw from the 15-man squad after breaking a thumb during a freak accident at training. He was in the right place at the right time after Morne Morkel’s retirement and Duanne Olivier’s Kolpak move and deserved to be included as an additional seamer in the final squad.

But having said that, much like the rest of the UK-bound pace battery, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, and you can throw spinners Imran Tahir and Tabraiz Shamsi into the mix too, wielding the willow isn’t Nortje’s forte.

If the Proteas field six batsmen, of which one is Quinton de Kock, with an all-rounder in Andile Phehlukwayo at No 7, there will in all likelihood be three specialist seamers and a spinner or two seamers and two spinners sharing the 50 overs with Phehlukwayo and maybe a few from part-time spinners JP Duminy and Aiden Markram.

That means the Proteas’ tail would start at No 8, which is very long. And if we then lose the top six cheaply and Phehlukwayo gets impatient as he so often does having to hang around with the tail, the writing will really be on the wall. To be fair, Steyn and Rabada can hold a bat, but they are not finishers in any sense.