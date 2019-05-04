It is not all doom and gloom for Caster

Perhaps for the first time this week, in an ongoing battle for the right to compete against women which has lasted nearly 10 years, Caster Semenya showed a glimmer of weakness.

Sharing a post on social media which suggested it was best to know when to move on, Semenya hinted that the latest hurdle placed in her way might just be enough to force her to hang up her spikes.

But as much as she may feel the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) rules restricting athletes with Differences of Sexual Development (DSD) are unfair, and she has the entire weight of a human rights argument behind her, taking medication to reduce her testosterone levels and quitting the sport are not the only options left available to her.

From next week, Semenya will need to prove she has lowered her natural testosterone levels to what the IAAF considers to be appropriate, and as we’ve seen in the past, this is likely to slow her down when she eventually returns to the track.

And if she does retire now, she’ll have a lot to show for it.

If you offered most athletes a career which included three world titles, two Olympic titles and a 600m world best, they would take it gladly.

But if Semenya calls it quits now, the athletics authorities win.

After putting up a fight for the last decade, if she quits, the people who have tried so hard to stop her progress on the track will be victorious. And it’ll be that much harder for the next athlete whose dignity is trampled on by athletics officials to make a stand.

At this point, Semenya will have to rely on unlikely rule changes in the imminent future if we are ever to see her at her best again over distances ranging from 400m to the mile.