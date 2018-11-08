Refs should also get fried for their mistakes

Regular readers of this column – all three of you, including my wife – should by now know about my dislike of the guys who blow whistles on a rugby field.

Nothing personal, just a gross generalisation of the overall inconsistency from ref to ref, from week to week, and that they’re allowed to express their interpretations of the rules rather than uphold the rule book.

This silly “interpretation” thing was on display again last weekend at Twickenham when Owen Farrell tried to knock Andre Esterhuizen’s head off his body with his shoulder bone, his arms merely escorting him to the scene of the crime.

It seemed Australian referee Angus Gardner was so keen to blow the final whistle that he almost had to be convinced to refer the incident to the TMO, who ruled that the shoulder charge – which was incorrectly referred to as a tackle – was legal.

Just the way Farrell celebrated at the final whistle shows he knew he had dodged a bullet.

And I’m gatvol of this self pity by some fans when this incident is debated, saying the Boks didn’t deserve to win, that they didn’t use their opportunities throughout the match.

Yes, they were well below par and Handre Pollard still had to convert the kick if the Boks were awarded a penalty, but that is beside the point.

To make matters worse, the citing commissioner didn’t act on Farrell because he can only award him a red card, which would have led to a possible ban.

So the case sort of fell through the cracks as the Englishman escaped on-field punishment at the time and off-field punishment in the aftermath.

But the only thing a post-match red card would have done is given vindication to outraged Bok fans.

It still would not have changed the result.

A yellow card at the time would also only have meant Farrell would have watched Pollard’s attempt at goal from the sin bin, which brings us back to Gardner.

The Aussie should have acted decisively and rightfully awarded a penalty.

But he did not and World Rugby – which has been on a big drive to act on offenders in these cases – has been mum ever since.

That is exactly my problem with refs.

Players and coaches perform poorly in front of the world and they get fried.

But refs?

Hardly ever.

Why can’t World Rugby be more transparent and honest with the rugby public?

Sorry people, our ref messed up.

He will face some disciplinary action, undergo a proper eye test or get demoted next week.

Football bosses normally don’t wait a week to fire their coaches, they dismiss him before the weekend is over.

And Rassie Erasmus is playing with fire, displaying his pleasure when Damian de Allende followed orders to hit a tackle bag high up with his shoulder on a training video – an instruction we can only assume is a sarcastic joke.

Chances are that one of the Boks will perform the exact same tackle during one of their next three Tests on tour and get sent off.

That is just the type of inconsistency silly things like “interpretations” leave themselves open to.

If that happens, my interpretation won’t be allowed on this website!

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.